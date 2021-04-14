Meet our Dentists

Amir Daoud, DDS
Please allow us to introduce Dr. Amir Daoud, a general and cosmetic dentist known for his thoroughness, warmth, and meticulous care. Dr. Daoud grew up in England and now practices in St. Petersburg, Florida. He received his dental training in both countries, earning degrees from the prestigious King’s College University College of Dentistry in London and New York University College of Dentistry.
Dr. Daoud is a top 1% Diamond Invisalign provider with extensive experience in handling complex cases. His expertise also encompasses all aspects of general and cosmetic dentistry. Since opening Feather Sound Smiles in October 2014, Dr. Daoud has built an outstanding reputation and fostered close relationships with many of his patients. Dr. Daoud loves mentoring other dentists and he believes in “A healthy smile enables you to achieve your maximum potential in life.”
Outside of dentistry, Dr. Daoud enjoys spending time with his family and playing golf.
We understand that many patients experience dental anxiety. Please know that Dr. Daoud is particularly skilled in helping patients feel comfortable and at ease, our practice provides a welcoming environment for all and our team is committed in providing an exceptional experience.
Aareet Sandhu, DDS
We are pleased to introduce you to Dr. Sandhu, a compassionate and gentle dentist who is committed to inspiring patients to find value and satisfaction in achieving optimal dental health. She values building strong relationships with her patients and is dedicated to creating a comfortable and positive dental experience. Dr. Sandhu welcomes your questions and is happy to share her knowledge and expertise.
Dr. Sandhu is a proud Florida Gator, and earned her dental degree from New York University. After completing a hospital residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, she was eager to return to her hometown of St. Petersburg and serve her local community.
Outside of dentistry, Dr. Sandhu enjoys traveling, cooking, bike riding, and going to the beach.
We are confident that you will find Dr. Sandhu to be a caring and skilled dentist who will provide you with exceptional care.
Devon Giddens, DMD
We would like to introduce you to Dr. Giddens, a proud Florida native who completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Florida. He graduated summa cum laude from Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence. Dr. Giddens remains dedicated to providing the highest level of care by continually advancing his dental education through various trainings, lectures, and seminars.
Outside of his dental practice, Dr. Giddens enjoys spending time in nature, pursuing activities such as fishing, hunting, and camping. He is also an avid pickleball player and a passionate supporter of Florida Gator football and Tampa Bay Rays baseball.
Dr. Giddens’ patients consistently commend his exceptional bedside manner and his unwavering dedication to ensuring their comfort and happiness. He consistently goes above and beyond to provide the best possible experience for each and every patient.