Meet our Dentists

Amir Daoud, DDS

Please allow us to introduce Dr. Amir Daoud, a general and cosmetic dentist known for his thoroughness, warmth, and meticulous care. Dr. Daoud grew up in England and now practices in St. Petersburg, Florida. He received his dental training in both countries, earning degrees from the prestigious King’s College University College of Dentistry in London and New York University College of Dentistry.

Dr. Daoud is a top 1% Diamond Invisalign provider with extensive experience in handling complex cases. His expertise also encompasses all aspects of general and cosmetic dentistry. Since opening Feather Sound Smiles in October 2014, Dr. Daoud has built an outstanding reputation and fostered close relationships with many of his patients. Dr. Daoud loves mentoring other dentists and he believes in “A healthy smile enables you to achieve your maximum potential in life.”

Outside of dentistry, Dr. Daoud enjoys spending time with his family and playing golf.

We understand that many patients experience dental anxiety. Please know that Dr. Daoud is particularly skilled in helping patients feel comfortable and at ease, our practice provides a welcoming environment for all and our team is committed in providing an exceptional experience.